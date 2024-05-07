Nigerian rapper, Odumodublvck has expressed gratitude to fellow artist Olamide for his kindness and generosity.

In a recent online video session with fans, the singer shared how Baddoo gave him $20,000 and took him on his first private jet ride, never seeking to draw attention to his good deeds.

The music star criticized those who often publicly boast about helping others achieve success.

He emphasized that true kindness and support should be done selflessly, without expectation of recognition or praise.

Odumodublvck praised Olamide for his humility and generosity, saying he had been incredibly supportive throughout his career.

He encouraged his fans to emulate Olamide’s selfless nature, helping others without seeking to draw attention to themselves.

This revelation has sparked reactions online.

Olamide gave me $20,000 and put me on the first Private Jet I entered in my life & he has never for one day come out to tweet about it — Odumodublvck pic.twitter.com/fU1f5jVRvh — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) May 6, 2024

