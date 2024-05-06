Fans of popular Nigerian singer, Wizkid are set to reward a brave barber who sparked controversy by declaring Davido as the third-best artist in the music industry.

The controversy began when Kallystouch commented on Davido’s Instagram post, calling him “003”, implying he was the third biggest Nigerian artist.

Davido took offense, slamming the barber and stating, “You would have been the one to cut my hair when I come to Abuja, I’ve single-handedly helped three barbers boost their business, but you’ve ended up missing your generational blessing.”

However, the barber refused to back down, expressing no regrets for his comment and declaring that Davido was not his God or helper.

“I don’t have any regret in what I said… when the time is right, I will blow,” he wrote.

Reacting to this, a fan of Wizkid, @MrDablue, revealed that he was impressed by the barber ‘s courage and decided to reward him with a whopping N2 million for standing up to Davido.

@MrDablue took to Twitter, saying, “Who has that barber guy’s contact, 2 million naira for him. Davido is not God.”

He later added, “I just get in touch with the barber guy, he’s not in Lagos, I’ve paid for him to book a flight to Lagos, om Davido must learn a lesson.”

Writing further, the Twitter user revealed that another donor contributed an additional N200,000.

“Someone just sent me 200k to add to this, this guy will be rich forever.” The post reads.

