Pero Adeniyi, the second babymama of Nigerian music legend, 2Baba has expressed her deep gratitude and love for her husband in a touching video message.

In the emotional clip, the businesswoman broke down in tears as she celebrates her husband.

Sharing the video, Pero Adeniyi described him as her “husband, best friend, brother, and sugar daddy.”

She praised him for giving her life a new meaning and helping her become the best version of herself.

In her words;

“Today I celebrate you, my husband ,my best friend, my brother, my sugar daddy, you gave my life a new meaning, you made me the best version of myself, you love me unconditionally, from my heart to God’s ears, love you forever and ever ❤️ ♥️ 💖

#billiondollarhusband

#myown”

See below;

