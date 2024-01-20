Nigerian music legend, Innocent Ujah Idibia known professionally by his stage name, 2baba has shared an important word of advice with his millions of followers.

2baba took to his Instagram page to inform his followers that it isn’t every opened door they should enter.

The multiple award-winning legendary singer stated that in this life, everybody is a authentic member and we all have a name we answer to and as such, we can’t use someone else identity to enter a place.

He further stated that as we all enter at the same time, we should focus on our individual matters and be alert to avoid getting into trouble.

In his words:

“See 4 this life everybody is a bona-fide member. Everybody get a name wey dem answer u no go fit use my ID make u enter oh Lord. And as u enter at the same time, make u attend to your matter shine your eye, make u no go enter the gutter. No, he very door wey open u go enter”.

“Arise n shine beautiful people of the Republic”.

See his post below: