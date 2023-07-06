Nigerian businessman, Obi Cubana, has celebrated his son, Alex Iyiegbu over his recent achievement.

The billionaire son had bagged awards and honors during his graduation ceremony as well as become a best seller with his comic book, “Noise Ninja 1”.

Sharing photos and videos from the event via Instagram, Obi Cubana praised his son for making him proud.

The proud father went on to state the son of an Odogwu ( a great man) will always be an Odogwu.

In his words;

“My Superstar boy.

Son of Odogwu will always be Odogwu!

Proud of you son, forever!

Your Comic book “Noise Ninja 1” is a best seller already!

Congratulations on your awards and Honors!

Odogwu NWA m”.

