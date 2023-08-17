Dubai based-Nigerian movie producer, Nnaemeka Soundmind Austin has proposed to his wife, Angela Nwosu.

Recall that the couple got married in 2019.

Years ago, Soundmind promised his wife that every two years, he will propose to her and have a wedding ceremony.

He wrote;

“My Announcement! Angela Nwosu I’m sorry I brought this here first before telling you….. I can only think of how amazing it has been with you by my side! Sometimes I wonder if I am doing enough, if I am good enough for a person as special as you. I want to be better, to give you more of the happiness you so deserve. Every where I look, I see someone trying to tell me how difficult marriage is and how much it is to be endured. But NO! That’s not us, that’s not anywhere near what I have felt in the past 3 years! Even at your worst, I know I can’t do without you! That is why I have decided…. MAMI I WILL REMARRY YOU EVERY 2 YEARS! I WILL PROPOSE TO YOU AGAIN AND WE WILL HAVE A WEDDING CEREMONY EVERY 2 YEARS! I want to give you the opportunity to look me in the eyes and tell me you want to continue to be my wife! I want us to always start again, build again, and get better with every wedding! If at any point, you feel the fire in our love dwindling, you can reject my proposal till I get better! I PROMISE, I WILL RE MARRY YOU AFRESH EVERY 2 YEARS! LET OUR FRIENDS AND FANS BE WITNESS TO THIS!”

Well, the filmmaker has fulfilled his promise as he has proposed to his Queen and mother of his daughter.

Taking to her Facebook page to share the good news, Angela posted the proposal video.

In the video currently trending online, Soundmind Austin took Angela Nwosu to a Yatch where he proposed to her.

“This is my dream come true.” the digital ogbanje captioned the video.

Watch the heartwarming.video below;

ALSO READ: Pamilerin offers to buy new laptop for broke man who caught his girlfriend cheating after borrowing her PC