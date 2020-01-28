Billionaire daughter and popular DJ Florence Otedola, professionally known as DJ Cuppy pulls one of the biggest stunts on social media without even batting an eyelid. Only Florence can carry what can only be described as the world’s tiniest but very expensive handbag to the nightclub.

The premium DJ visited a London club with her friends, and she could not stop flaunting her miniature bag. They may be practically microscopic, but the price certainly isn’t. One purse will set you back around N188,000, depending on the design.

The handcrafted bags are available in orange, blue and green soft suede on the Jacquemus website. Other slightly different designs are also available in yellow, light blue and pale green. But DJ cuppy copped the red. She revealed that she had her feelings for men kept in the handbag. One can tell why she is single afterall.

Watch the video below:

