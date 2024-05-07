Renowned gospel singer, Moses Bliss, has publicly expressed his heartfelt admiration for his wife, Marie Wiseborn.

The singer did this during his recent ‘Bliss Experience’ show in Canada.

While addressing the audience with his wife by his side, Moses Bliss affectionately referred to her as “my personal gift from God” and “my full package blessing.”

The couple’s heartwarming exchange was met with applause from the audience, as Marie smiled sheepishly in response to her husband’s kind words.

Since the video went viral, fans has been admiring the couple’s relationship.

Watch the heartwarming video below;

