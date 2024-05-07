An Abuja-based barber, identified as @kallystouch on Instagram, has ignited a social media storm after sharing a mocking post aimed at popular Afrobeats singer Davido.

The barber, a self-proclaimed fan of Wizkid, shared a photo of Davido’s head, highlighting his receding hairline, and captioned it with a sarcastic comment

This latest post has gone viral, garnering 542,000 impressions, 716 retweets, and over 1,000 comments.

The barber’s actions have sparked reactions online, with many condemning his body-shaming behavior.

This incident is not the first between him and Davido.

Previously, the barber referred to Davido as “003,” prompting a response from the singer, who expressed disappointment at the missed opportunity for a haircut.

Despite this, he remained unapologetic, stating that Davido is not his “God” or “helper” and that he will eventually find success through his idol, Wizkid.”

See screenshot of the post below;

