Nollywood actress Judy Austin has taken to social media to shower praise on her husband, Yul Edochie, calling him her “biggest blessing” and “protector”.

In a heartfelt post, the thespian shared photos of Yul, describing him as her “life”, “warrior”, and “the most handsome man alive”.

She also praised him as an excellent father and expressed her pride in having him in her life.

Judy Austin also showered Yul Edochie with blessings and prayers.

“Blessing your time line today with an Angel.

ISI MMILI JI OFOR. @yuledochie

Eze Dike 1 of Nteje.

Nwachinemelu.

Agu Nteje.

God’s special son.

My Biggest Blessing.

My Protector.

My Warrior.

My Life.

The Most Handsome Man Alive!!!

The Best father in the Whole world.

I’m too blessed to have you in my life.

I’m so so proud of you Eze Dike.

:

No Evil will see you.

What ever you lay your hands on will be blessed.

Your Ancestors are solidly behind you.

You’re Protected from every angle.

Any mouth that speaks evil against you is CURSED forever.

You’re BLESSED forever!!!

:

YOU ARE A KING!!!

A LEADER!!!

You Lead you don’t follow.

Generations to come will marvel at how STRONG, STEADY and FEARLESS you are.

:

The Best part of your life’s journey has been ACTIVATED!!!”

