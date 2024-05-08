A heartwarming video of Veteran Nollywood actor, Chiwetalu Agu making his wife’s hair has warmed the hearts of Nigerians.

The adorable clip has delighted fans, who can’t get enough of the loving atmosphere it conveys.

In the video shared via his Instagram page, Chiwetalu Agu is seen gently brushing his wife’s hair, ensuring every strand is perfectly in place.

His wife, Nkechi Agu could be seen sitting on a couch, beaming with joy, clearly relishing the attention from her husband.

The video is set to the Afrobeat tune “Her Excellency” by Flavour, adding to its charm.

Chiwetalu Agu captioned the video: “Maintenance is the key. I & my lovely WIFE”

Fans have flooded the comments section with praise, gushing over the couple’s endearing moment and the actor’s sweet gestures.

