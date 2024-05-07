A lady is thinking about ending her one-year marriage because her husband bought her a Toyota Corolla 04, which she is not happy with.

She shared her feelings anonymously, saying she feels unappreciated and unhappy.

The lady compared her husband ‘s gift to what his friends bought for their wives, which were more expensive cars.

This made her feel like she was being treated unfairly. The lady is thinking of ending her marriage as she is no longer in love with her husband.

“I’ve been crying lately. I no longer have affection for my husband after just one year of marriage. His friends are doing well, buying exotic cars for their wives, while I’m driving a Corolla 04 that Bolt drivers use. This isn’t fair. I’m dying from emotional pain. How can I divorce? It hurts.” She wrote.

See below;

ALSO READ: “At this point in my life, whatever you’re trying to get me to do has got to make me HAPPY” Frederick Leonard marks 48th birthday with powerful note