Iconic Nollywood actor, Tony Umez is super excited as his first daughter Princess Chiamaka Umez turned a year older yesterday 9, January 2020. The veteran actor is one of Nollywood’s living legends as he was one of Nigeria’s pioneering movie stars

Tony Umez took to his Social Media page to share beautiful photos of himself and his pretty daughter Chiamaka. Expressing his joy as a father, he penned down a very lovely message for his first daughter:

“Yaaay!!! My Beauty Queen, Princess Chiamaka UMEZ is a year older today. My Omalicha, may God continue to bless and keep you, increase you exponentially and give you the joy of His Salvation through Christ Our Lord, Amen. I LOVE YOU LOADS.” HappyBirthdayMyPrinces

See more photos below:

