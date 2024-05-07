Nigerian actress, Rachael Okonkwo has taken to social media to celebrate the posthumous birthday of her late colleague, Junior Pope, with a heartfelt message.
In a touching tribute, Rachael Okonkwo expressed her sadness and longing, wishing she could still call Junior Pope to wish him a happy birthday.
She described his passing as a cruel prank, but acknowledged that she cannot fight God’s will.
“Happy birthday to you regardless….
nwannem you will Forever be in our hearts 🙏💔😭💔💔💔💔💔💔😭😭😭
Oyom May God grant you eternal rest .
I wish I can still call u as usual to wish u happy birthday unfortunately it’s no longer possible 💔I just wish all these stories are prank however I can’t fight God Jee nke oma onyem 💔💔” she wrote.
