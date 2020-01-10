Nigerian Superstar Wizkid has long become a household name in Nigeria, needless to mention his international recognition. A prank was played on a whole city as a comedian, Zfancy placed WizKid’s lookalike in a 2 vehicle convoy of security officials. He had Wizkid’s customary scarf tied across his head, covering his face.

If no one had come to declare the video a prank, I doubt anyone would think that’s not Wizkid…The mannerisms and gestures from the actor would make Wizkid think he has been cloned.

The comedy prank was said to have been produced by comedian, Zfancy. Watch the video below::

Now this prank right here is the hottest on the internet right now, I just feel bad for that lady who was parked by the bouncer when trying to take a pic with fake starboy 🤣 Shoutout to Zfancy !! pic.twitter.com/bTSHdeSmpk — Biyi The Plug 🔌 (@BiyiThePlug) January 10, 2020

HOT NOW