Nigerian singer and songwriter, Kizz Daniel, was left speechless when his wife, Mrs. Anidugbe, surprised him on stage during his performance of his hit song, ‘Showa’.

The romantic gesture sent the crowd into a frenzy of cheers and applause as the couple shared a tender kiss.

The video shows the singer’s delight and surprise as his wife appears from backstage, giving him a warm hug.

Kizz Daniel was seen trying to get his wife to stay longer on stage, but she didn’t notice, leaving him to continue his performance.

Fans have taken to social media to gush about the heartwarming moment, with many praising the couple’s love and affection for each other.

This is not the first time the couple has shown their love publicly, and we can’t help but adore their romance!

