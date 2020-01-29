Multiple reports have been pouring in since the tragic death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday morning.

A homeowner near the fields where the tragic incident happened, David Lyudmirsky is used to helicopters flying over his home in Glendale, he said, but the chopper on Sunday was larger and flying lower than they usually do. He felt and heard this one from inside his house, where he was watching cartoons with his children.

Lyudmirsky, a general contractor, stepped outside at about 9:28 a.m. and recorded the helicopter as it circled overhead. The helicopter was probably Bryant’s, which circled for 12 minutes near Glendale at that time as it waited for approval from air traffic controllers to continue its route through foggy skies.

I try and video /photograph all the weird stuff happening above my house in Glendale,CA. Unfortunately this morning I didn’t realize I was filming the helicopter Kobe Bryant, his daughter and others were in 31 minutes before they crashed . RIP pic.twitter.com/8zdiplvEbv — THEIR ONLY DREAMS (@theironlydreams) January 27, 2020

Less than 20 minutes after the man recorded the video, Bryant’s helicopter crashed into a hillside in Calabasas, killing the N.B.A. legend, his daughter and seven other people.

“The helicopter was circling really, really low, like you could throw something at it,” Lyudmirsky said in an interview. “Before I started filming, it was even lower — it was really close, and that’s unusual.”

