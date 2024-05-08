BBNaija star, Esther Biade has lost her mother to the cold hands of death.

The sad news was shared by the reality star via her Instagram page.

Sharing photos of her mother, Esther Biade described her as described her as “a formidable force, a selfless giver, an astute teacher, our prayer warrior, and the absolute best mother God could have given me.”

According to her, she was a strong and inspiring figure who taught her valuable lessons about the power of prayer, kindness, and generosity.

Esther expressed her gratitude for the time they had together and the memories they created.

She also shared her grief and pain, wondering who will now tease her, gist with her, and love her like her mother did.

Esther biade finds solace in her faith, knowing that her mother is now at peace with God.

She wrote;

“How do you say a final goodbye? In all things, we give thanks to God I feel like I’m in a long dream. Hearing people talk about how great and impactful you’ve been has been my highlight these past days.

It made me realize I don’t know you as much as I thought I did. Your kindness and generosity is one for the books.

A formidable force, a selfless giver, an astute teacher, our prayer warrior, the one who knows how to manage and solve every situation, the absolute best mother God could have given me, oh how I’m going to miss you!

To know you is to know strength and tenacity, to experience you is a gift, to have learnt from you is a honor. How can people be writing condolences so soon to a paragon?

We always prayed for you to be present when I’m getting married and that ours won’t be a case of a minute silence. I prayed these prayers more times than I can remember,

pleading with God.

I can’t count the number of

times you told me you’re looking forward to watching our father/daughter dance and to come spend omugwo with me but that’s a prayer I know will remain unanswered. I’m trying so hard to accept this. It’s incredibly unbelievable!

You fought a good fight these past months, your willpower and tenacity to live, I felt it, we all did, but God loves you so much that he called you home to rest in his bosom.

It’s difficult to accept, I’ve never experienced such grief and heartbreak. I love you so much, I miss you so deeply.

Who am I gonna tease?, who do I report Dad to?, who’s gonna gist with me and love me like you? Who’s gonna call me “Tewogbore or Olaoluwa”. It breaks my heart so much cos I know how hard you fought, putting up a strong front.

I take solace in the holy scriptures that says God calls home the ones he loves most first. Thank you for teaching me how to pray and the powers of prayer.

Everytime I run to you for advice, you would always say “bibeli so wi pe as much as it depends on you, live at peace with all men” Rom 12:18. A Bible verse that has helped me build character.

This is the most painful piece I’ve ever written. I hope vour final moments were peaceful. Till we meet at the feet of Jesus. I love you mom, now and forever”

See below;

ALSO READ: “I couldn’t be more grateful to God for your Life.” Actress, Peggy Ovire tell husband, Frederick Leonard as she surprises him on his birthday