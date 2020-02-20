Biodun Okeowo who is popularly known by some fans as omo butty took to her Instagram Page to get tongues wagging with her sexy figure.

Dressed in a lovely two piece swimsuit, Biodun Okeowo’s curves and cleavages were on show as fans continue to ponder on the great physique on show.

The picture has raised a lot of eyebrows from her millions of fans who wants her to continue peppering them with the sultry pictures.

See photo below;

Biodun Okeowo has featured in many award winning movies and has been the face of notable brands since she came into limelight.

