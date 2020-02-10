A young girl whose name has been identified as Dele was found and pictured reading by the ATM gallery of First City Monument bank (FCMB) in Ondo Town.

A Twitter user who was about using the ATM found the young girl sorting her homework with the uninterrupted electricity supply at the ATM stand.

The tweet went viral and finally got to FCMB Management who asked people through the Bank’s official Twitter account to help find Dele so that she could be sponsored.

The tweet:

“I saw this little Dele at FCMB Bank along Yaba Road in Ondo City. She is using the ATM Gallery light to do her homework. My respect goes to her determination to make it in life. Let it go viral.”

And then FCMB replied

We are inspired by Dele’s determination to study. It’s great our ATM Gallery could light her books for the evening, but we would love to do more to support. Can you please help us find Dele? Please RT until it gets to someone who knows her.

More reports have it that DELE and her grandmother have been found and she attends a private school name Hope of Glory Academy. See more photos below:

HOT NOW