Popular writer, Reno Omokri has come hard on a sly queen who tried to shoot her shot by offering him a free massage therapy.

With ladies now known for not feeling shy to shoot their shots at their preferred celebrities on social media, the slay queen was caught off guard by Reno Omokri.

The slay queen had made her intention known when she reacted to one of Omokri’s post on micro blogging site.

However, Omokri stunned her when he replied her gesture by noting that he has a Bentley at home and can’t do with Volkswagen beetle.

See their conversation below:

Dear @trump_sharon_stone, Have you seen my wife’s photograph? I am married to a beauty queen. My wife takes me to clouds that you never even knew existed. My marriage bed is undefiled. I have got a Bentley at home. I dont need a Volkswagen Beetle!#FreeLeahSharibu #RenosNuggets pic.twitter.com/58VAzVmr7w — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) February 21, 2020

Reno Omokri is popularly known for his controversial comments on social media and has been consistent in dishing out more of the sauce despite being criticised by some fans.

