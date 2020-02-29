Following the detection of the of the first Novel Coronavirus case In Nigeria and placement of the index case in isolation, reports have emerged that the 44-year-old Italian man infected with COVID-19 has attempted to leave the secluded medical facility provided by the government.

Exclusive reports obtained from Saturday Punch states that the Italian man who is an engineer is bitterly complaining over the poor facility he is being kept as excessive heat and mosquitoes kept him company in the isolated Ward C of Mainland Hospital, Yaba, Lagos (formerly, Infectious Diseases Hospital)

In an interaction with our Punch, the health worker, who did not wear any personal protective equipment required of workers in such an environment, said, “The patient wanted to run away yesterday (Thursday). The Italian man, who seems to be an engineer, was very angry that the room where he was kept was very hot.

“There is nothing there (inside the isolation ward) aside from bed and hospital locker. He almost ran away and is still threatening to do that.”

HOT NOW