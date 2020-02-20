Controversial Reality TV star, Natacha Akide, popularly called Tacha, has revealed how she met her boyfriend, King Ladi.

In a new video, Tacha extensively talks about how she met him on Facebook and how they became lovers. SleekGist reports.

Sharing the video the reality TV show star on her social media page, she said that he got her number from Facebook and they usually exchanged motivational videos until he convinced her to check her message inbox.

According to the serial entrepreneur, she saw that he had been texting her 3 years before they even became close and she never replied any of the messages….

Watch the video below:

HOT NOW