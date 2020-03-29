Popular comedian on the social media, Sydney Talker, some few days ago took to his social media handle to cry out for help as he disclosed he was having symptoms related to coronavirus and was unable to get tested.

Following his outcry, Nigerians joined in the outcry and his request has been met.

Well, Sydney has finally gotten the test done as he made it known today, he, however disclosed he is now awaiting the result.

Sydney Talker said “I’m currently stable and I will keep everyone updated on the progress with my health. I love you all and thanks so much for the show of love and care.”

He went ahead to applaud the Lagos State Government as well as the Nigeria Center for Disease Control NCDC.

Sydney added, “Thanks to everyone for the genuine concern towards my health and I also want to specially appreciate the Lagos state government and the NCDC for reaching out as I have been tested and await my result this week.”

Sydney Talker is popular for his comic skits on social media.

