Recall a viral video of a married woman attacking her husband’s mistress for giving her husband the latest positions in bed? Well, the lady has finally come out to defend herself and sent a strong warning to the wife. In the new video that has surfaced on Social Media, the lady could be seen warning all married women to stay of side chicks and face the real problem which is their husbands.

She was also kind enough to give a few hacks on how married women can stop their husbands from looking elsewhere, she said “Give your husband the latest sex style in town so he will stop running after side chicks‘

One can tell from her disposition that she’s quite an expert at what she does and the married woman who attacked her knew what she was up against.

Watch the video below:

The girl wey dem catch with person husband don talk wetin happen pic.twitter.com/wngehZFESD — PHLastborn🇳🇬 (@PotHakutLastbun) March 4, 2020

For those who missed the previous story leading to this, Click here

