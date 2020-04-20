The National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress APC, Adams Oshiomhole is trying to keep fit during the lockdown as he was seen at the gym working out seriously in a video that has gone viral on social media.

Watch the video Below:

Is Oshiomole's wife still with him? pic.twitter.com/NE5wvRgkEk — Naijapals Gistmania (@Naijapals) April 19, 2020

Most Nigerians like the APC chairman are at home following the lockdown order by the Federal Government to reduce the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

At the time of this report, Lagos state has the highest rate of Covid-19 in the country.

HOT NOW