Former Big Brother Naija house, Mike Edwards in a latest video tried to give an update in his mother tongue, Yoruba language and it was hilarious.

In the video that has gone viral on social media, the 1st runner up of BBNaija season 4 was heard wishing Nigerians a happy Easter in Yoruba Language. Although he tried very hard to communicate in Yoruba, but it did not end well.

He took to his Twitter page to post the video which he captioned, “Make me try small and wish una Happy Easter in Yoruba.”

Make me try small and wish una Happy Easter in Yoruba. 🇳🇬 #learningYoruba pic.twitter.com/3Km6wrf6Ds — Mike Edwards (@aireyys) April 12, 2020

Mike can’t be blamed for his poor usage of Yoruba language, this is because he lived most of his life in the UK.

HOT NOW