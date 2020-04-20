The Nigerian Centre for Disease on Monday, 20th April announced thirty-eight new cases of coronavirus with 1 death in Nigeria. 38 new cases of COVID19 have been reported;

23 in Kano

5 in Gombe

3 in Kaduna

2 in Borno

2 in Abia

1 in FCT

1 in Sokoto

1 in Ekiti

As at 11:10 pm 20th April there are 665 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.Discharged: 188, Deaths: 2

No new cases was recorded in Lagos state, the epicenter in the country while Kano topped the charts with 23 new cases, leaving the toll at 59 6days after index case was recorded.

As at 1:10pm, the full breakdown of affected states in the federation, FCT included:

Lagos-376

FCT-89

Kano-59

Osun-20

Oyo-16

Edo-15

Ogun-12

Kwara-9

Katsina-12

Bauchi-7

Kaduna-9

Akwa Ibom-9

Delta-4

Ekiti-4

Ondo-3

Enugu-2

Rivers-2

Niger-2

Benue-1

Anambra-1

Borno-3

Jigawa-2

Abia-2

Gombe-5

Sokoto-1

