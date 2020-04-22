The Lockdown in the country continues to bring about new ways of doing things and the latest is the new way of conducting a wedding online.

According to the report, a Nigerian couple and members of the Harvesters church in Lekki Lagos, Yinka and Demola have gotten married via Zoom and it was elaborate.

While many have chosen to postpone their weddings till the COVID-19 epidemic is over, the duo of Yinka and Demola chose to go ahead with theirs by having it online and they had several guests join in.

Gushing about the wedding, the groom said

“I’m so happy today because I married my friend. It’s be beginning of the best times ever in our lives. I love you baby”

See photos below;

