Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson has joined the infamous video editing and sharing app, Tiktok. The actress in a bid to announce her grand entrance to the app shared a lovely video of her family doing the “Baby come gimme something new Challenge”

Better late than never, Mercy who is joining the challenge a few weeks after its virality had plummeted, could still meet up as she showed off her dancing skills not minding her current state. The soon-to-be mother of four also featured her children in the video.

Mercy Johnson’s first child, Purity Okojie, 8 took the lead right after her mom did her cameo after which her second child, Henry, 6 managed to move his muscles and the interim baby of the house, Angel, 5 stole the show.

Watch the beautiful video below:

