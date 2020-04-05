A Nigerian clergy named Bishop Sam Zuga, has written to the Federal Government an open letter where he revealed that he has discovered the healing formula for the global pandemic, coronavirus.
Sam Zuga shared his discoveries with President Buhari and the Adamawa State governor in his open letter.
According to the bishop, a mixture of sugar, salt, and water to a certain degree is all it takes to cure coronavirus.
He added that the formula can heal other ailments.
See his post below
