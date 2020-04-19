Nigerian record producer and ace label boss, Don Jazzy has revealed why he is still single despite his fame, wealth and societal status.

In one of his infamous Tiktok videos, The Mavin Boss broke down after miming a plot of woman confirming her unrequited love to her partner. The video painted a breakup scenario as we begin to wonder if don jazzy was in a secret relationship as he was heard sobbing in the video while asking the lady at the other end if she ever loved him before the alleged breakup.

The breaking point came when Don jazzy questions the ingenuity of her love prior to their breakup of which the lady responded saying “no i never loved you”Hearing this Don jazzy broke down into uncontrollable tears, he them caption the TIKTOK video “why i am not married”Thanks for Reading, please also like and share to friends.

Watch the video below:

