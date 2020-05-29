“Na #TheMatter we dey settle” has been trending on the social media platform, Twitter since Thursday.

While many people may not know the reason why the trend started, well research has shown it started following a tweet by an individual who tweeted ” What’s going on?” and since then Twitter has seen a rise in ridiculous and comical answers to the question.

The trend has moved from Twitter to every other social media platforms and application used by Nigerians.

Popular Nollywood, actor, Odunlade Adekola also joined in the Trend on Thursday night as he jokingly said he saw a movie he was yet to release being sold in traffic, he added that he was on his way to Alaba to settle the matter.

Odunlade wrote, “Film wey I never release dem sell ham for me for traffic. I Dey go Alaba go settle #TheMATTER now.”

