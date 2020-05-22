Nigerian artiste, Seyi Shay was in the news in the last 24 hours after some private pictures of hers surfaced online via her Instagram account which she claimed has been compromised.

However, there seems to be a new twist to it now as Seyi Shay Instagram account has been deactivated.

As at the time of this report, the verified account of the music star had been deactivated as it coming up with an error message on Instagram.

Seyi Shay on Thursday had disapproved the release of the three semi-nude photos on her Instagram page, however some celebrities like Shola Ladipo and Tekno refused to believe her claim.

According to her, the account was compromised.

I cannot tell why/who is doing this, but my IG account has been compromised & my privacy is being violated. Seems to be a deliberate attack as the photos circulating are not from a recent exchange.

Please ignore all DMs from my account and do not share any personal info. pic.twitter.com/6gim1oDaqb — Seyi Shay INTERNATIONAL BAD GYAL (@iamseyishay) May 21, 2020

