Sheyi Shay’s Instagram account has been reportedly hacked. The singer’s management reacted after her scantily-clad bedroom photos were shared with her verified Instagram account.
If you recall, three racy photos were posted from the singer’s Instagram account and this made the singer a topic of discussion on Instagram and Twitter.
However, a twitter user who claimed he works with her management has now claimed that hackers released the photos. They further disclosed that they are working with Instagram to recover her account.
Meanwhile, A 30-year-old Nollywood actor, Temitayo Ogunbusola, has reportedly stabbed his neighbour, Oladotun Osho, to death following a disagreement over the payment of electricity bill, Punch reports
The incident happened on Sunday at No. 4 Sebil Kazeem Street in the Ikotun area of Lagos State.
