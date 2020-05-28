A six-year-old Iranian boy who first stunned the world with his incredible football and gymnastics skills has now amazed followers with his surprisingly chiseled physique, DailyMail UK report.

Arat Hosseini has been trained from a young age by his father who posts images of his son on his Instagram page.

In them, the six-year-old is pictured showing off his toned six pack and biceps, which are unusually pronounced for someone of his age.

Born in Iran, Arat now lives in Liverpool so he can train with Liverpool FC’s academy.

The pictures have lead to many of his four million Instagram followers to say he could be the strongest six-year-old in the world.

Arat gained international attention when videos emerged of him scaling walls in his parents’ house when he was just three, and when he was four, a video of him playing football also went viral.

The video, in which many viewers mistook Arat for a girl with his long hair, showed him in a Real Madrid shirt while dribbling a football with an incredible amount of control for someone of his age.

He reportedly trains hard because he wants to look like his idol, global football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, who currently plays for Juventus in Italy.

Arat’s father, Mohammad, has reportedly been training him since he was a toddler. He has said that his son first started doing gymnastics when he was nine-months-old.

Daily Mail UK

HOT NOW