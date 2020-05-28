Reality TV star bambam has debunked rumors of domestic violence in her marriage to husband Teddy A.

The mother of one was the subject of discussion earlier today as fans react to a new photo she uploaded on her Instagram page. Many of them believe that Bam Bam was trying to conceal a black eye and meted domestic violence allegations against her husband.

However reacting to the claim in an Instalive video with Teddy A, BamBam jokingly said her husband is the one with a black eye. She also stared repeatedly into the camera to show that she is perfectly fine.

Here is the video below;

Last December, Bambam took to social media to debunk claims that she has been suffering domestic violence at the hands of her husband and fellow ex-housemate Teddy A.

She said: “I usually would not come out publicly to address rumours, but this is not just a rumour or random news, but a deliberate attempt at defaming my family’s character and my husband’s reputation.

“How do you joke with something as sensitive as domestic violence? To what end? We’re newlyweds for God’s sake.

“My husband will never lift a finger on me, he will never ever, no matter how angry he is, no matter how we fight or argue which is what normal couples go through. He will never lift a finger to hit me.”

