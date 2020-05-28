Nigerian political critic, Reno Omokri has dropped a nugget that has to do with family affairs and responsibilities.

Reno Omokri in his statement spoke about a family where one of the brothers is successful.

He noted that the success of one person in the family doesn’t mean he automatically becomes the one responsible for other members of his extended family.

Reno Omokri wrote on Twitter; Don’t think because your brother is successful, you automatically deserve to make yourself and your children his responsibility. Your brother should help. But you should also help by having kids according to your pocket, not your brother’s pocket!”

