The details surrounding the arrest of controversial Nigerian cross-dresser Idris Okuneye better known as Bobrisky has been unveiled.

According to the reports, Bobrisky was picked up by officers of the Nigerian police and is presently being detained at Ajah area command, Lagos state.

Reports have now emerged as to why he was arrested.

According to reports, Bobrisky was arrested yesterday by operatives of the Inspector General Police (IG) Monitoring Unit from Abuja over a N30 million deal between himself and a female client.

Police sources state that the popular crossdresser was picked up while driving in Lekki. The policemen reportedly entered his white Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV)and drove off with him.

The spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force, DCP Frank Mba in a statement said a woman petitioned the police accusing Bobrisky of N30 million fraud. Mba says Borbisky has been granted administrative bail.

Speaking with TheNation, Frank Mba said;

“Yes, Bobrisky was arrested in the early hours of today following a petition by a Nigerian woman that the cross dresser collected N30m from her for sales but did not keep to the end of the deal. Bobrisky was granted bail but the case is still an active one. It is a case under investigation.”

This incident comes weeks after Bobrisky had a fallout with a lady he had a partnership with to make eyelashes.

