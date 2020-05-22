14-year-old Indian boy Abighya Anand who correctly predicted the start of Coronavirus a few months ago has revealed in a new video that the deadly disease will end in May.

According to Abighya Anand in a video on August 22nd talked about the outbreak of the Coronavirus and other world crises.

According to him, the world will enter into a time of crises and a time of war, starting from November 2019 to April 2020.

He also added that the spread of global disease, global tension is expected to peak by 31st March 2020.

The young boy who is specialized in Astronomy gave his prediction based on his astronomical knowledge, he has revealed in a new video that the coronavirus pandemic will end by May 29th.

On January 30, the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a Global Public Health Emergency after CDC confirmed the first US case of human to human transmission.

According to WHO, the coronavirus COVID-19 is affecting 199 countries and territories around the world and two international conveyances: the Diamond Princess cruise ship harbored in Yokohama, Japan, and Holland America’s MS Zaandam cruise ship.

