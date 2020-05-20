The coronavirus pandemic has led to some changes in individuals especially during the lockdown period.

Recall that the EPL clubs finally agreed to return to training on Tuesday, well Chelsea players commenced training yesterday and we were surprise to see some changes in some players, notable one was Ngolo Kante.

Chelsea star midfielder, N’Golo Kante, showed off a rare new look, and football fans across the globe are left in total shock.

Many were left in shock with Jadon Sancho’s new look, Martial has decided to lose some hair, but for Kante, he has surprisingly grown his hair.

The former Leicester City star, who is known for his bald showed up for Chelsea first training session with a full head of hair amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

HOT NOW