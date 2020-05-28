The domestic violence looming around the marriage of young couple, Bambam and Teddy A has resurfaced as new photos of Bam Bam suggests that she’s got a black eye.

Fans have pointed out that former BBNaija reality TV star, Bambam, has a black eye in a new photo she shared on Instagram.

The new mother had shared the photo which some fans found tasty due to her thick thighs which she flaunted.

However, some snoopy-eyed fans saw more than her thick thighs. According to them, Bambam had a black eye in the picture.

See the screenshot below for the comments from the fans on social media.

Last December, Bambam took to social media to debunk claims that she has been suffering domestic violence at the hands of her husband and fellow ex-housemate Teddy A.

She said: “I usually would not come out publicly to address rumours, but this is not just a rumour or random news, but a deliberate attempt at defaming my family’s character and my husband’s reputation.

“How do you joke with something as sensitive as domestic violence? To what end? We’re newlyweds for God’s sake.

“My husband will never lift a finger on me, he will never ever, no matter how angry he is, no matter how we fight or argue which is what normal couples go through. He will never lift a finger to hit me.”

