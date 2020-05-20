A trending video shows the moment an altercation ensued after a man caught his wife red-handed in a hotel room with another man.

According to reports, the lady had gone to a hotel with her side-man, and after some minutes, her husband arrived at the scene.

The Husband, upon confirmation of the illicit affair, got angry and confronted his Wife’s lover who resorted to begging for his life.

According to the husband, he has the right to kill the man for catching him in a hotel with his wife.

Watch the video below;

In other news, A frustrated Nigerian man identified on social media as Emmanuel Miracle has voiced out his attempts on wanting to commit suicide. Emmanuel took to his Twitter page to drop a series of tweets that give him away as one who is tired of life.

These tweets began making the rounds as soon as it was posted on Thursday morning. Twitter users pleaded, encouraged, and empathised with him not to give up.

HOT NOW