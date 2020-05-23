Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim has finally moved on from the ruins of her past relationships as she flaunts her new boyfriend on Social media.

The beautiful actress took to her Instagram to share lovely photos of herself at the passenger seat of a Rolls Royce, leaving out a mystery man who was driving the expensive ride.

Captioning the images, she wrote: “Keep smiling because life is a beautiful thing and there’s so much to smile about.”

But her Curious fans immediately called out the actress for hiding the man beside her, Juliet responded saying: I’m not hiding him, I’m just introducing him small small:

See the lovely photos below:

