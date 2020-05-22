Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko has finally laid the remains of her father, John Etiko to rest on Friday, 22nd, May. The script interpreter took to her Instagram page to share a video of the pallbearers bringing her father’s corpse into her family house in Eke, Enugu for the final rites of passage.

She wrote:

Daddy arrives home 🏡 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔 RIP my headmaster 🙏🏻Will love u forever ❤️

Watch the video below:

Destiny announced the death of her father barely a week ago and condolences have since been pouring in for the aggrieved. One of the notable gestures came from Nollywood veteran, Pete Edochie who paid her a condolence visit on the day her father passed on. Watch video here

