We are about to experience another massive fallout in the Entertainment industry and this could feature two A-listers, Burna Boy, and Davido.

How it all started -Davido had earlier today uploaded a photoshopped image of himself and Wizkid and captioned it: The 2 greatest of all time! No 🧢

Burna Boy who must have been triggered by Davido’s claims took to his Snapchat to throw a heavy shade at Davido, saying his billionaire father, Adedeji Adeleke bought his music career for him. Burna passed his message in parables of a football club owner.

He wrote: You cannot play football, everybody knows you cannot play. You are an embarrassment to the team but your daddy bought the football team.

