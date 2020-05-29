Popular Instagram blogger, CutieJulis who made ludicrous claims of domestic abuse in the marriage of reality TV stars, Bam Bam and Teddy A has come again with more unproven allegations.

Recall last Christmas, a report made by a blog named cutie Juls, urged Teddy A to make it a priority in his new year resolutions to stop laying hands on his wife Bambam.

She wrote,

Dear @iamteddya, you know I don’t hate you. All I’m saying is refraining from beating Bambam should be priority on your new year resolutions. That one na bad thing? See your fans here, especially the women using abusive languages on me just to encourage a fellow woman to keep mute and continue forming in an abusive relationship. Something most of them will not condone. Honey, tell them to stay off o. Because remember you beating Bambam is no lie. I am not saying she should leave you. All I am saying is please kindly stop beating her. Merry Christmas my dear. Now tell your fans to keep their comments clean without insults. Not like I care but just because it’s Christmas. Thank you.

Julis who seemed quite sure of her findings has reiterated that Teddy abuses Bambam regularly.

She said;

Sad: #BBNaija star, #bamikeolawunmi spotted with a swollen and black eye

The last time, a female movie producer, had to call the police on Teddy.

There was another time Bambam had to run and seek refuge in another celebrity house. :

On another occasion, she had to call one on radio personality for help.

Today, there is a clear episode of black eye.

Hmmm, be there and be saying #cutiejuls lied about Teddy beating Bambam. Na you sabi 🚶‍♀️”. She wrote.

