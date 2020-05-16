A lady with the handle @yasscorsett has narrated on Twitter how her mom found her illicit tweets, printed them out, and made her read them aloud.

Taking to the micro-blogging platform, @yasscorsett tweeted;

“My mom just printed out my tweets and put them on the fridge…. This is so humiliating I can’t breathe right now.”

In another tweet she made, the lady revealed her mom smashed her phone.

“Guys my mom smashed my phone and made me read that tweet aloud to her…. And my switch won’t let me tweet without a pic” she said in another tweet.

The enraged mother reacted due to the kind of tweets she found on her daughter’s Twitter timeline.

Some of her tweets include:

“I wanna try fisting myself tonight”

