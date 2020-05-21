Popular Nollywood actor, Bolanle Ninalowo has taken to his Instagram page to give a sneak peek into his private life. According to the father of 2, who features in English and Yoruba movies, the older he gets, the more humble he becomes. He added that growing up comes with more peace and he is grateful for that.

The actor who recently clocked 40 a few weeks back, while sharing a picture of himself, further said that drama and distractions do not really matter to him again.

He wrote:

The older I grow, the more peaceful and grateful i become. Life humbles me gradually as i age. I realize how much nonsense i have wasted time on. And i begin to feel the peace that flows from my decision to rise above the petty drama and distractions that don’t really matter.

#Makanakian ✌🏼

HOT NOW