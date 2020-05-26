Soccer star, Lionel Messi now looks different as he has shaved off his beard ahead of Spain’s La Liga restart next month. The Argentine captain recently shared photos of his new look on his Instagram page.

The photos were taken during his recent training ahead of La Liga which is set to restart next month. Although the 32-year-old has made no official statement as to why he shaved off his beards completely, there however have been speculations why he did it.

While some suggested he shaved because of Covid-19, others insisted the soccer geek just wanted a change in looks.

Checkout photos of his new facial looks,

